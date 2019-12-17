HARTINGTON -- A 60-year-old Coleridge man has died after becoming trapped in a grain bin near here.
Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda said his office received a 911 call reporting a person trapped in a grain bin at an address about 5 miles east and a mile south of Hartington at about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Responding agencies worked to locate the victim, identified as Kelly J. Burbach, 60, of Coleridge. Burbach was extricated from the bin and pronounced dead a short time later.
Burbach was an employee of Hansen Farms of Coleridge.
In addition to the Cedar County Sheriff's Office, agencies responding to the incident included Central Valley Ag Emergency Rescue Team, Hartington Fire, Hartington EMS, Coleridge Fire, Coleridge EMS and LifeNet.