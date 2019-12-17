Rescue action

HARTINGTON -- A 60-year-old Coleridge man has died after becoming trapped in a grain bin near here.

Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda said his office received a 911 call reporting a person trapped in a grain bin at an address about 5 miles east and a mile south of Hartington at about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Responding agencies worked to locate the victim, identified as Kelly J. Burbach, 60, of Coleridge. Burbach was extricated from the bin and pronounced dead a short time later.

Burbach was an employee of Hansen Farms of Coleridge.

In addition to the Cedar County Sheriff's Office, agencies responding to the incident included Central Valley Ag Emergency Rescue Team, Hartington Fire, Hartington EMS, Coleridge Fire, Coleridge EMS and LifeNet.

Tags

In other news

US proposes new rules to increase organ transplants

US proposes new rules to increase organ transplants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government proposed new rules Tuesday to increase organ transplants — steps to make it easier for the living to donate and to make sure that organs from the deceased don’t go to waste.

Stars, fans converge for 'Rise of Skywalker' premiere

Stars, fans converge for 'Rise of Skywalker' premiere

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stormtroopers marched and Chewbacca stepped out of a black sport utility vehicle to cheers as “Star Wars” made its triumphant return Monday for the world premiere of its latest installment, “The Rise of Skywalker.”