Kerri Gibilisco has always thought the veterinary technology program at Northeast Community College provided her a quality education as a member of the college’s first veterinary technology class.
Gibilisco, of Omaha received her degree in veterinary technology in 1998, along with other students who enrolled in 1996 for that first class, according to a college media release.
“I never felt like an experiment,” Gibilisco said. “The program was well structured from the very beginning, and the instructors knew what they were doing.”
Gibilisco said she always wanted to be a veterinarian.
“That was my plan before I was conceived,” she said, but math and science were not her strong suit. “I was sitting in my high school counselor’s office in Gretna, looking at college catalogs and I saw the listing for vet tech at Northeast. It was a perfect fit for me.”
Gibilisco checked out other programs in the state, including a college in Omaha that no longer exists. She visited Northeast with her mother and sister and met Michael Cooper, director of the program.
“I loved the campus right away,” Gibilisco said.
The Northeast vet tech program was tough, Gibilisco said, and “the instructors treated us like adults. They didn’t coddle us.”
In addition to a full schedule of classes, Gibilisco and the other students were expected to work in the clinic and kennels, caring for animals.
After graduation, Gibilisco worked for more than 20 years at the Pet Clinic PC in Omaha. During that time, she earned specialties in nutrition and behavior, as well as her “Fear Free Level Two” certification, and was able to apply those skills in her work.
She then had the opportunity to move into management at the Ridgeview Animal Hospital but quickly discovered that she missed working directly with animals. Gibilisco is taking a short break from vet tech work to raise her daughter but plans to return to the profession soon.
“I have always sworn by the training I received at Northeast and the education I received from Dr. Cooper and the other instructors,” she said.
Gibilisco said her two years at Northeast cost approximately $12,000. She later worked with students who attended the Omaha college who paid about $35,000 for their training and did not seem to be as well prepared for vet tech work as she was.
As a member of Northeast’s first vet tech class, Gibilisco took her classes in a 1920s-era repurposed dairy barn, the same facilities used by students in 2020.
But beginning in the fall of 2021, vet tech students will learn in a new clinic and classroom building, part of the first phase of the Nexus project.
In addition to the veterinary technology building, the initial phase of construction includes a new farm site with a large animal handling facility and other farm structures for livestock operations, a farm office and storage.
The new facilities will be near the Chuck M. Pohlman Agriculture Complex on East Benjamin Avenue in Norfolk. Site work began in April, and construction should be completed by the fall of 2021.