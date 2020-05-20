Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will update Nebraskans about the spread of COVID-19, especially in rural areas, and how contact tracing can be an effective tool to reduce infection rates during a one-hour NET News town hall meeting airing at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21, on NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR Stations.
Nebraskans are encouraged to pose questions to Gov. Ricketts, as well as the program’s other two guests — Dr. Angela Hewlett, an infectious diseases specialist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and medical director of the Nebraska Biocontainment, and Felicia Quintana-Zinn, deputy director within the Division of Public Health of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
“Speaking of Nebraska: COVID-19 Town Hall with Governor Ricketts” will be carried on television and radio by NET. It also will be streamed on the NET website, the NET Nebraska app and on Facebook. The program will include subtitles in Spanish.
Viewers and listeners may ask questions during the town hall program by calling 1-800-676-5446 or 402-472-1212. Both before and during the broadcast, questions may be submitted online at netNebraska.org/coronavirus.
They can also be emailed to news@netNebraska.org or submitted to the Facebook pages for NET Nebraska, NET News or NET Radio. Questions also may be submitted via Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #COVID19Nebraska.