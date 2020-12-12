COVID-19 cases, vaccination plans and aspects of Nebraska joining other states in a Texas lawsuit proved to be popular topics for Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday.
Ricketts was asked about a range of issues during his video press conference. In the past, the conferences have usually focused on updates on the work of the State of Nebraska to slow the spread of the coronavirus to protect hospitals.
Ricketts provided a few more details on vaccinations. Nebraska is scheduled to get 15,600 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine next week.
“For security purposes, we’re not saying exactly which hospitals or when exactly they will be receiving it,” Ricketts told reporters.
The vaccinations will be administered to eight hospital systems, Ricketts said, and those eight hospital systems also will administer them to nine other hospital systems, with hospital staff who are the front-line workers and EMS workers the first to be vaccinated.
Less clear is how quickly and how many doses Nebraska will get in the coming weeks.
The governor said Pfizer hasn’t been clear on how many doses Nebraska will get in the second week of receiving vaccines. Originally, Nebraska was supposed to get 19,500 in the second week.
“We don’t know if that means all 19,500 are going to be pushed off. We’ve been told that maybe we will receive some allocation of that in the second week, but we still have not had it confirmed how that is all going to work out.”
The governor did not address another vaccine, produced by biotechnology company Moderna. The U.S. is considering that vaccine, which could roll out in another week. In early January, Johnson & Johnson expects to learn if its vaccine is working in final testing.
Long-term care residents and staff are among those who will be given high priority for vaccinations.
Dr. Gary J. Anthone, chief medical officer and director of the Division of Public Health for the State of Nebraska, said as of Friday morning, Nebraska has 3,884 residents in long-term care who have tested positive for COVID-19 during the course of the pandemic.
There have been 579 deaths in long-term care from COVID-19, so about 44% of Nebraska’s overall deaths are people in long-term care facilities, Anthone said.
Nebraska has 496 long-term facilities that have reported cases, which is “almost every facility now,” Anthone said.
Ricketts said Nebraska joined 17 other states by signing onto the Texas lawsuit to make sure that four states follow their own laws in regard to elections.
In a brief order late Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court said Texas does not have the legal right to sue those states because it “has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”
Before that decision, Ricketts said if those states don’t follow their own laws, it can affect other states in a national election such as the presidential election.
The Texas lawsuit, filed in the U.S. Supreme Court suit, was against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — four battleground states that are alleged to have run illegal and unconstitutional elections.
Ricketts said the executive branch and the judicial branch don’t get to make the laws. That’s the prerogative of the legislative branch, he said.
The other part of the lawsuit is to make sure the four states are avoiding election irregularities, he said.
The governor was asked if he was a believer in states’ rights. Ricketts said Nebraska is not challenging other states’ laws but is challenging their election process. The appropriate constitutional way for each state to change its laws is through the legislative process — unless the law states something else.
“You can’t just make up laws in the executive branch. You can’t make up laws in the judicial branch. Certainly, this is one of the things we talk about a lot — it’s judicial activism. You can’t legislate from the bench,” he said.
Mel McNea, CEO of Great Plains Health in North Platte, also joined in the press conference. He talked about the work being done by hospitals to best care for patients.
The Great Plains system covers a 17-county area that includes the Cherry County Hospital in Valentine.