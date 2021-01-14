Governor identifies priorities in annual address

LINCOLN — Lowering property taxes, battling the coronavirus, keeping and attracting new health care workers and looking for new ways to grow business will be priorities for the Nebraska Legislature in 2021.
Speaking on Thursday morning from the Norris Chamber, Ricketts identified his priorities for the Nebraska Legislature during his annual state of the state address.
“The work of Nebraskans everywhere has kept the state of the state strong,” Ricketts said.
While battling the coronavirus last year, the Nebraska Legislature was able to reduce property taxes and state income tax for military veterans, as well as provide flood and pandemic relief and look for opportunities to help small business.
Ricketts proposed limiting overall government growth by limiting property taxes in the next budget to 1.5% and 3% for local governments.
He said property taxes have grown about 4.46% annually over the past 10 years and about 54.6% overall during that time. Nebraska also must continue to invest for the next generation, including more aid for public schools, Ricketts said.
Another priority will be to bring the new U.S. Space Command headquarters to Omaha. Huntsville, Alabama was selected on Wednesday, but Nebraska is considering an appeal.
Ricketts’ talk was only about 15 minutes, which is considerably shorter than many previous state of the state addresses. Following his annual state of the state address, the governor was scheduled to visit Grand Island. Forecasted weather conditions led to the cancellation of the events originally scheduled in North Platte and Scottsbluff as part of the fly around.