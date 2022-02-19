Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts hosted a town hall meeting in Norfolk where he answered questions about his water rights and tax plans.
Norfolk community leaders and residents met at the Elkhorn Valley Museum on Friday for the town hall event. State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk began the meeting and also answered questions from the public.
“Today, you're going to hear about a plan that I think is very visionary,” Flood said. “How often do you get to talk about taking Colorado's water?”
The not-so-fun water fight
Ricketts opened his presentation with an explanation of his $500 million water proposal.
“It's important for us to do this because it is the only way that we are able ... to get the water from Colorado in the South Platte River as part of this compact,” Ricketts said.
Ricketts’ plan would ultimately direct water from Colorado to a Nebraska reservoir along the South Platte River.
According to Ricketts, Colorado and Nebraska are in a race for water because of Colorado's booming population and climate change.
“And the more we delay, the more Colorado is going to develop their water projects to take our water,” Ricketts said.
One of the reasons the water proposal was introduced was due to the Colorado General Assembly House Bill 16-1256, Ricketts said. The bill passed in 2016 and led to a storage study of the South Platte River basin.
“If we don't build a canal and reservoir system, the legal minimum they have to send us in the nonirrigation season is zero. And in fact, that's what they intend to do,” Ricketts said.
Colorado and Nebraska have a nearly century-old compact, or agreement, that Ricketts’ plan would invoke.
Some people at Friday’s town hall expressed concerns about the water plan.
“Do we have the funds available?” someone asked.
Ricketts assured the crowd that the state does have enough money. The plan would use $400 million of federal cash reserves and $100 million in market money.
“If we do nothing, our cash reserve by the end of 2023 would be $1.5 billion. So we absolutely have the money,” Ricketts said.
Another attendee asked why the Niobrara dam isn’t being fixed after it was damaged in the 2019 flooding.
“So you’re just gonna let the water go?” he asked.
Joe Citta, the NPPD director of corporate environmental and water resources, said the company doesn’t plan on rebuilding the dam. Instead, the NPPD is transferring the water rights of the dam to a coalition of natural resource districts.
Taxes, taxes and more taxes
Ricketts also discussed property tax relief, EPIC tax consumption and Social Security taxes at Friday’s town hall.
Local business leaders and owners spoke in support of Ricketts’ tax plans at the meeting. One plan, Legislative Bill 723, will put a floor underneath the $548 million from a previous bill so Nebraskans can continue to see property tax relief, Ricketts said.
“As a business owner of multiple businesses, we look to reinvest those dollars back into our business as capital improvements,” said PrecisionIT founder Dan Spray. “So the more dollars that we have at our disposal, the more investment we can put back into the business for growth, and that benefits our customers as well as our employees.”
Another tax-related issue discussed at the meeting was EPIC tax consumption, which, according to Flood, is not so epic.
“I have serious concerns about it,” Flood said.
The EPIC consumption tax proposes significant change to Nebraska's tax system, eliminating property, income and corporate taxes and replacing them with a single rate consumption tax on discretionary purchases of new goods and services.
Ricketts said he would have to see a plan that shows EPIC consumption works before supporting it.
“What I need is a budget that shows on a year-to-year basis that it actually cash-flows,” Ricketts said.
While business leaders spoke in support of Ricketts’ tax plans, some community members voiced concerns.
“Why are we still using property tax to support our community colleges?” someone asked. “And don't get me wrong, they are doing a tremendous job. But we fund the University of Nebraska, Wayne State or teachers colleges.”
Flood said he voiced his concerns about spending to the Northeast Community College Board of Governors before Leah Barrett became president.
“I believe the board of governors has been very responsible there,” Flood said. “They've brought the levy down. They are very attuned to not seeing an increase in spending. And I can tell you with a lot of confidence that I think Northeast Community College is on a much better path.”
The town hall meeting lasted for an hour, and several others from the media were in attendance.
Ricketts’ “Water and Taxes” town hall was one of several that he is hosting across Nebraska. He also visited Kearney and Nebraska City on Friday. Next Friday, Ricketts plans on visiting McCook to host another town hall.