Gov. Pete Ricketts stopped in Norfolk on Friday and discussed several key budget and legislative initiatives, including Knox County water resources.
Local leaders and other members of the public convened at the Norfolk Regional Airport on Friday morning for the second-to-last stop in the governor’s post State of the State address statewide tour.
Ricketts detailed what he sees as top priorities for Nebraska, which includes controlling state spending, protecting property tax relief, strengthening public safety and investing in Nebraska’s water resources.
The governor highlighted the importance of keeping Nebraska’s tourism and recreation viable. Part of that initiative is supported by a plan developed by the Legislature’s Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability (STAR WARS) special committee.
Sen. Mike Hilgers, speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, detailed a proposal on behalf of the STAR WARS committee on Monday that includes major upgrades to Niobrara State Park and Lewis & Clark Lake.
Currently, only about 120 boat slips can be found at the small marina on the Nebraska side of Lewis & Clark Lake in northern Knox County. The proposal, which would be part of $200 million in spending, would expand the marina to around 600 slips.
In addition, the investment would add a boat access facility along the Niobrara River at Niobrara State Park, and a new center and lodge would also be built for visitors.
Ricketts said on Friday that it’s important to keep places like Niobrara State Park attractive to visitors.
“We want to continue to make sure Nebraska is the best place in the world to live, work and raise a family,” he said. “Part of the great quality of life that we experience is the great natural resources that we have. We want to make sure that Nebraskans have access to that — whether it’s the additional marina in Lake McConaughy, additional space at Lewis & Clark or being able to get access to those great resources along the Niobrara River.
“Improvements to the boat ramp (along the river) and having the new lodge at the state park would help improve the quality of life for Nebraskans.”
Places like Niobrara State Park and the Nebraska side of Lewis & Clark are major contributors to Nebraska’s tourism dollars, Ricketts said. The governor also noted that, after agriculture and manufacturing, tourism is the third largest industry in the state.
“Improving our facilities will ensure that we have more people coming here, raising our tourism dollars,” he said.
Also included in the governor’s state budget proposal is a $47.7 million investment in the Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island. The facility, which is where training occurs for most law enforcement agencies across the state, is in high demand, Ricketts said. A hefty investment in the facility would “ensure that our law enforcement officers here in the state get the training they need to protect and serve our communities.”
Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller was among the local leaders present on Friday. Miller thanked Ricketts for his interest in public safety.
“Your office has always been supportive of law enforcement, and you have effectively identified some very specific needs across the state — specifically Grand Island,” Miller told Ricketts. “It’s not just a Grand Island issue, but something that will benefit every community across the state — large or small.”
Miller told the Daily News that it is paramount for the state to maintain the law enforcement training facility, and having a governor who commits to the work of law enforcement officers will be beneficial to Norfolk.
“Gov. Ricketts and his office have a long-standing record of supporting law enforcement,” he said. “Without that support, you would see the deterioration of protection across the state. There’s already challenges that we’re working with but, without that support, it would be preponderantly different.”
Also included in Ricketts’ budgetary proposal is $90 million to enhance workforce development programs at Nebraska’s community colleges, plus another $75 million to help communities build high-quality and affordable workforce housing.
Leah Barrett, Northeast Community College president, told Ricketts she is grateful for his commitment to Nebraska’s community colleges.
Ricketts’ budget adjustments are merely proposals and must be debated and voted upon by the Nebraska Legislature. The governor urged area residents to voice their opinions to District 19 representative, Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk.
ALSO on Friday, Ricketts’ office announced a new directed health measure that suspends Class C, D and E inpatient and outpatient surgeries (pre-scheduled, non-emergency medical surgeries) at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
The directed health measure took effect at 5 p.m. Friday and is scheduled to remain in place through Sunday, February 13, to address the recent surge in COVID cases in the metro area. Ricketts said hospitals operating under a crisis standard of care should not be performing non-emergency surgeries.
“With regard to Nebraska Medicine, they were having issues with their staffing, so we put a directed health measure in with regard to surgeries,” the governor said. “And if other hospitals are having similar problems, we will consider similar DHMs if absolutely necessary.”
The governor encouraged Nebraskans to get vaccinated, as he has done since vaccines became available in the state.
“If you haven’t been vaccinated, it’s a great opportunity to get vaccinated. You’re 46 times more likely to go to the hospital if you’re unvaccinated,” he said.
Ricketts arrived in Norfolk around 11 a.m. Friday after flying in from North Platte, where he spoke early Friday. The governor was scheduled to visit Fremont on Friday afternoon for his last stop.