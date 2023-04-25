Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has appointed Rusty Kemp to a vacancy on the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors.
Kemp will represent Subdivision 5, which includes Cherry and Brown counties in North Central Nebraska. That seat has been vacant since early last month, following the resignation of Charlie Kennedy.
Kemp will serve through December 2024, which coincides with the end of Kennedy’s six-year term. Kemp is self-employed as a cattle rancher in Tryon and has previously served on the McPherson County school board as well as the McPherson County Co-Op Credit Union board.
A remaining vacancy for NPPD Subdivision 11 also will be filled by Pillen. Applications were due April 17 for consideration. Subdivision 11 includes Boyd, Knox, Cedar, Dakota, Thurston, Cuming, Colfax and Burt counties.