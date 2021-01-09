Around half of the COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered to health care facilities across the state have been administered, Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a press briefing Friday morning.
Of the 133,000 COVID-19 vaccinations distributed to health care facilities across the state, Ricketts said, 60,170 have been administered.
Of the administered shots, 55,483 were first doses while the remaining 4,687 were for individuals who were eligible for the necessary second shot, Ricketts said.
The state received 40,000 doses in the last couple of days, the governor said, and it takes time for them to be distributed across the state. He also noted that health care systems must schedule vaccines in phases in case of reactions.
“We have to be patient over the next couple weeks,” he said. “We will see this ramp up.”
Ricketts also encouraged Nebraskans to continue testing for COVID-19 through TestNebraska.
About half of COVID-19 infections are from individuals who are pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic, he said. If people take advantage of testing, it will be easier to track positive cases prior to individuals showing symptoms, resulting in reduced spread.
“I’d like to see people take advantage of TestNebraska more often,” Ricketts said. “We don’t require a doctor’s note or insurance card to get tested. We’re doing about 2,500 tests a day, so we have plenty of capacity to ramp that up and take more tests.”
Mark McCurdy, owner of Mark's Pharmacy in Cambridge, spoke about the effectiveness of TestNebraska through the pandemic.
"As a provider for TestNebraska, their support is remarkable. They give us the infrastructure, supplies, equipment and do the reporting for us."
McCurdy said he had spoken to health care providers from outside Nebraska who said they are amazed at the quality and quantity of testing the state has been able to provide while also offering those services for free.
The state initially contracted with Nomi Health for 540,000 tests, Ricketts said, and has since purchased an additional 660,000 tests totaling more than $21.4 million. Of the 1.8 million COVID-19 tests conducted in Nebraska, 1.1 million of those have been through TestNebraska.
Most of the state’s testing has been completed through polymerase chain reaction testing (PCR) — which is administered with nasal swabs. Ricketts acknowledged that most people would prefer a saliva-based test, but PCR tests are the highest quality.
“There are other tests out there, but PCR testing is the gold standard in regards to accuracy,” he said.
The governor also provided an update on state hospitalization numbers at Friday’s conference.
As of Friday morning, there were 491 active COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, the first time that number has dipped below 500 since October.
In addition, 30% of the state’s hospital beds, 30% of ICU beds and 74% of ventilators were available.