Gov. Pete Ricketts announced additional “Water & Taxes” town halls in Kearney, Nebraska City and Norfolk on Friday, Feb. 18.

At the town halls, Ricketts will discuss his legislative priorities to protect and develop the state’s water resources and to deliver much-needed tax relief to Nebraskans.

Ricketts and others will give remarks about the importance of taking action to prevent a drastic reduction in the amount of South Platte River water flowing into Nebraska from Colorado. The South Platte River is an essential source of water for agricultural irrigation in Nebraska, and it supplies Platte River communities with drinking water.

Additionally, the governor will share his plans to protect property tax relief and cut income taxes on Nebraskans.

The town hall in Norfolk will be Friday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Elkhorn Valley Museum, 515 Queen City Blvd.

Biden to split frozen Afghan funds for 9/11 victims, relief

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to issue an executive order on Friday to split the $7 billion in Afghan assets frozen in the U.S. to fund humanitarian relief in Afghanistan and to create a third-party trust fund to compensate victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, accordin…

Are you promoting a mentally healthy workplace?

Is the workplace culture in your municipality contributing to the employees' stress? Before the COVID-19 pandemic, people reported that workplace stress negatively affected their mental health. Add the pressure of social distancing, grief, absenteeism, mask mandates and social isolation to t…

Agenda for upcoming board of education meeting

The public is encouraged to attend the next Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education on Monday, Feb. 14. The meeting will be at the Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave., on the second floor. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Small Board Room. The purpose …

No injuries reported in two-vehicle accident

Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle accident in rural Madison County about 5:30 p.m. Thursday. An SUV flipped onto its top and came to rest in the southeast ditch near the intersection of 835th Road and 552nd Avenue.