Gov. Pete Ricketts announced additional “Water & Taxes” town halls in Kearney, Nebraska City and Norfolk on Friday, Feb. 18.
At the town halls, Ricketts will discuss his legislative priorities to protect and develop the state’s water resources and to deliver much-needed tax relief to Nebraskans.
Ricketts and others will give remarks about the importance of taking action to prevent a drastic reduction in the amount of South Platte River water flowing into Nebraska from Colorado. The South Platte River is an essential source of water for agricultural irrigation in Nebraska, and it supplies Platte River communities with drinking water.
Additionally, the governor will share his plans to protect property tax relief and cut income taxes on Nebraskans.
The town hall in Norfolk will be Friday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Elkhorn Valley Museum, 515 Queen City Blvd.