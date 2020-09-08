A faculty member at Northeast Community College has been selected to serve on a state commission.
Gov. Pete Ricketts recently appointed Colleen Barnes to the Nebraska Coalition for Juvenile Justice, according to a media release. Barnes is a criminal justice/sociology instructor at Northeast.
The work of the Nebraska Coalition for Juvenile Justice is mandated through the state's participation in the federal Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (JJDP) Act, as well as the Nebraska Juvenile Services Act.
The coalition makes recommendations to the state crime commission on juvenile justice issues, oversees Nebraska's compliance with the JJDP Act and prepares annual reports on those activities for the governor and Legislature.
To ensure youth representation, at least 20% of the coalition's members must be younger than 24 years of age at the time of appointment.
Northeast Community College offers an associate of arts degree in law enforcement. The degree, with a concentration in criminal justice, provides students with a knowledge that allows them to directly apply skills on the job or to continue study toward a four-year degree.
In addition to being a member of the Northeast faculty, Barnes serves as a sponsor for Northeast’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, Tau Chi Chapter.
Barnes will serve on the Nebraska Coalition for Juvenile Justice through January 2023.