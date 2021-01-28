LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Thursday some recent appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.
Among the appointments from people from Northeast and North Central Nebraska are:
County Attorney Standards Advisory Council —Denise Kracl, Schuyler; Commission on Military and Veterans Affairs — David F. Bloomfield, Hoskins;
Water Well Standards and Contractors’ Licensing Board — Tonny W. Beck, Ainsworth and Brian M. Whitesel, Neligh.
The following appointees are unpaid and subject to Legislative confirmation:
Board of Educational Lands and Funds — Duane L. Kime, Valentine; State Electrical Board — Boyd Pedersen, Clearwater;
State Board of Health — Dr. Mark R. Patefield, Laurel; Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education — Mary Lauritzen, West Point;
Nebraska Power Review Board — Gregory Eugene Moen, Norfolk.
“Thank you to the many Nebraskans that give generously of their time and talent to make a difference in our state,” Ricketts said. “These appointments will provide crucial insight and expertise to their respective boards, committees, and commissions.”