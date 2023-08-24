Gov. Jim Pillen recently announced the membership of a new working group that will examine workforce issues in Nebraska.
The state is in the midst of a workforce shortage, and unemployment rate remains one of the lowest in the nation, which creates a unique challenge when it comes to attracting people to the state.
“No industry is exempt from current shortages. We need to solve this problem if we are to continue growing Nebraska,” Pillen said.
Pillen serves as chairman of the group. Group participants include members of his policy, research and budget teams; K.C. Belitz, director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development; Sens. Kathleen Kauth (District 31), Lou Ann Linehan (District 39) and Tom Briese (District 41); Bryan Health, Mutual of Omaha, First National Bank of Omaha, Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce; Union Pacific; University of Nebraska; and Nebraska Community College Association. A variety of other industries and organizations are involved as well.
Ted Carter, University of Nebraska president, will serve as a representative on the working group and said he looks forward to brainstorming with the other participants and identifying effective solutions.
“I look forward to partnering with the governor and this working group to find creative solutions to fix our growing workforce shortage in Nebraska. It will take all partners involved to come up with innovative ideas to grow our state’s workforce. The University of Nebraska and all of higher education will be key players in this effort,” Carter said.