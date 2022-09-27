Representatives of school districts, municipalities and Madison County got an earful Monday evening during a joint public hearing about property tax increases.
More than 200 people attended the hearing about local property tax increases in Madison County at the Lifelong Learning Center at Northeast Community College. So many people were still walking in at 6 p.m. that the meeting had to be delayed 10 minutes to get them seated.
Most of the sentiment was that working people and retired people on fixed incomes are hurting economically with soaring inflation and double-digit percentage increases in property taxes. Those who are not retired said their incomes are not keeping up with taxes.
At least 38 people spoke. Once everyone had spoken once, those who had already spoken were offered another chance to speak. People were limited to two minutes, not including questions they asked of the panelists who represented eight entities.
The meeting began with eight government entities in Madison County discussing their budgets.
A new law passed by the Nebraska Legislature in 2021 required the hearing, which often is called Truth in Taxation and is designed to increase transparency.
It requires government entities whose budgets require property tax revenue to grow more than 2% to hold this additional hearing. And while many of the government entities at the hearing on Monday actually had levies at the same or lower than the previous year, property valuations increased so significantly that the entities are collecting more than 2% more in property taxes.
Along with media coverage, property owners should have received postcard notifications about the hearing.
Lori Frisch of Madison had a high valuation increase. Frisch said she has pasture land in Battle Creek that she rents out for cattle.
“My rent income was $2,440. My expenses were $500 and my taxes were $1,836. I made a profit of $100,” Frisch said.
Her tax increase will go up $300, so she will lose $180 next year, she said.
“This is not sustainable,” Frisch said. “I can’t raise my rent on my renter who is struggling with cattle prices and beef prices and everything else.”
Keith Herpy of Norfolk said his property taxes on his home will be more than $8,000 this year, going up more than $550. Herpy said he is a small-business owner in Norfolk and has a small business in Columbus.
With all the new housing and apartments in Norfolk, the tax base should be broadened, Herpy said.
Several people during the public hearing blamed tax-increment financing for the need to increase property taxes. They said the schools are getting more students, yet no new additional property taxes are coming in from all the projects and won’t be for up to 20 years.
Dick Clyde of Norfolk, who is retired and living on a fixed income with his service dog, said his valuation went up $26,000 on a 1960 home.
When it comes to the schools, everything doesn’t have to be new, Clyde said. All the new sports and traveling by the teams is adding up and can’t be afforded, he said.
Oftentimes, people clapped. At times, that made it difficult to hear. Clyde drew a lot of applause.
“If you want to raise taxes, I could go around Norfolk, and I could get the ADA out here, and I could raise your taxes so high that nobody would live here,” Clyde said.
Steve Terry of Norfolk said the schools have too many administrators and not enough teachers and paraprofessionals.
Norfolk doesn’t need to keep up with Omaha and Lincoln when it pays its superintendent, Terry said.
Galen Mock said he’s retired living on investments, and he lives in the Battle Creek School District.
“My income is down about 35% for the year right now and my taxes went up 26%,” Mock said. “So if you do the math, I’m going the wrong way.”
Lori Miller of Norfolk said Madison County’s general fund went up 21%. She asked why it can’t be 2% or 3% and asked that governments live like the people.
Miller said she also questions how Madison County can give $750,000 to the North Fork Area Transit. Miller said she and others hardly see anyone riding the buses and question how much it costs per rider to transport each one.
Most of the comments probably won’t affect this year’s budgets, which have been worked on for months. Madison County, for example, is scheduled to consider its budget on Tuesday. The Norfolk Public Schools will consider its budget on Wednesday. Both have been working on budgets since spring.
Still, the comments from taxpayers could make an impact next year.