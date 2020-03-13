Some Nebraska public schools may order classes to be canceled for six to eight weeks while others continue holding classes this semester.
That would be one of the possible scenarios following remarks Friday morning by Gov. Pete Ricketts during a press conference in Lincoln with other state and city officials.
Ricketts said what might be appropriate for one district could vary in another geographic area because of COVID-19 outbreaks. What might be right for students in one district might not be right for the state, he said.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is investigating how COVID-19 patients have acquired it to see if it is “community-spread.”
Right now, there is no community spread in Nebraska as all cases can be traced to an origin, he said.
Only people who are suspected of having it will be tested to save the tests for those cases. That’s because many of the symptoms are similar to the flu, Ricketts said.
It takes about four days to get COVID-19 or the coronavirus test results, the governor said.