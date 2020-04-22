Gov. Pete Ricketts to host another COVID-19 town hall

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will be answering questions from Nebraskans during another live one-hour NET News town hall meeting about COVID-19 and the state’s response at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 23, on NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations.
Along with Gov. Ricketts, questions will be answered by Dannette Smith, chief executive officer of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and Dr. James Linder, chief executive officer of Nebraska Medicine.
“Speaking of Nebraska: COVID-19 Town Hall with Governor Ricketts” will be carried on television and radio by NET. It also will be streamed on the NET website, the NET Nebraska app and on Facebook. The program will include subtitles in Spanish.
Viewers and listeners may ask questions during the town hall program by calling 800-676-5446 or 402-472-1212. Both before and during the broadcast, questions may be submitted online at netNebraska.org/coronavirus.
They also may be emailed to news@netNebraska.org or submitted to the Facebook pages for NET Nebraska, NET News or NET Radio. Questions can also be submitted via Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #COVID19Nebraska.