A mix of familiar faces and newcomers will make up the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors for the next term.
Four incumbents were among the winners of Tuesday’s race that saw 17 candidates vying for nine open spots on the boards. Among them was Meadow Grove resident Chad Korth, who said he was a little nervous going into Election Day.
“With eight years now of serving, I’ve gained a lot of knowledge,” Korth said. “You can better utilize your position with that knowledge. ... The years that I’ve put on the board already will help me make better, wiser decisions.”
Korth won the race for Subdistrict 1 on the LENRD board, receiving 2,254 votes (51.38% of the total votes) over challenger Byron Unseld of Pierce, who received 2,133 votes (48.62%).
Korth said there are a number of challenges the board is working to resolve, including nitrate issues, and he wants to continue pushing for nitrogen application certification for those to whom it would apply. He also has made it a priority to address flood control issues in the Battle Creek community.
“In the next four years, I want to see that come to a decision,” he said. “The community needs to have this so the community can grow. ... With the potential for flooding that Battle Creek has had, it’s held it back. I want that to be an issue that gets resolved.”
In Subdistrict 2, incumbent Scott Clausen received 53.27% or 2,116 votes, giving him the victory over challenger Brad Lowe, who received 46.73% or 1,856 votes.
Clausen expressed excitement over Tuesday’s LENRD election results throughout all of the subdistrict and at-large races because those who were elected include some “good stewards of the land and environment.”
“There’s some good, positive outcomes for the NRD and for Northeast Nebraska,” Clausen said.
Clausen, who has served on the board for four years, said a lot of progress already has been made in resolving nitrate issues in this area. Clausen said he’s confident the challenges will be resolved.
“I’m proud to work hand-in-hand, especially with ag producers and the cities, as well,” he said. “We all have to drink water. We all have to have it to survive.”
In Subdistrict 3, incumbent Anthony Wisnieski and challenger Libby McKay, both of Norfolk, were competing for a two-year term on the LENRD board. Wisnieski defeated McKay, receiving 1,814 votes to McKay’s 1,215, or 59.89% to 40.11%.
Wisnieski said he is excited for the opportunity to continue working for solutions to the challenges the LENRD board has been working to address.
Wisnieski said he wants everybody to understand the nitrate issue is not a single-source problem, but something that affects every resident of Nebraska — whether they live in a rural area or urban area, and everybody needs to contribute to the solution.
“The nitrate levels are affecting everything,” Wisnieski said. “It’s everybody. This is something if you’re living in town or in the country you need to be aware of. It can be resolved. Will it be resolved overnight? No, but we are working on it.”
Also in Subdistrict 3, Melissa Temple and Matthew Neujahr, both of Norfolk, were vying for a four-year term on the board. Temple received 2,062 votes, defeating Neujahr, who received 975 votes, 67.9% to 32.1%. Temple will replace Scott McHenry, who did not seek reelection.
After visiting with constituents over the past couple of months, Temple said she has heard the concerns and intends to prioritize the issue of clean water.
“That was the need I continued to hear about as I went door to door — making sure the nitrate levels are managed and the condition of our recreation areas,” she said.
Temple said she also wants to make education and youth conservation programs a priority as she works alongside other directors.
“I’m really grateful for the people supporting me and the community and the family that has supported me along this journey,” she said. “I’m excited and proud of the work I did, and I’m proud of the way I campaigned with integrity and kept a positive message.”
Plainview resident James Aschoff ended Joel Hansen’s bid for a fifth term as the at-large representative on the board. Aschoff collected 13,522 votes to Hansen’s 9,940.
Hansen, who saw his bid for a fifth term in office end, said he had a sinking feeling his time on the board might be over, but that he isn’t too disappointed.
“I put in 16 years, and it’s probably a good time for someone else to step up and take their turn,” he said. “It’s good to have new blood and a new voice.”
Hansen said it has been an honor to serve 16 years on the board.
“I have met so many good people and had so many great experiences. I’m glad someone else gets that chance,” he said.
He did offer one piece of advice to the new board members. “Clear your schedules because it takes a lot of time to dedicate to do a good job.”
Elaborating, he said serving on the LENRD board is more than just two meetings each month the public sees.
“There are so many things involved,” he said, adding that there is quite a bit of turnover on the board and someone will have to step up and fill advisory committee roles and other jobs.
Aschoff, who farms and feeds cattle near Plainview, said water quality and quantity are two of the issues that got him into to the race. He’s also concerned about how tax dollars are spent.
Aschoff said he disagreed with the recent LENRD board’s recent vote that added restrictions on more irrigators because of the drought. That drought mitigation plan was voted on Oct. 27 and passed eight votes to seven.
Looking ahead to his board service, Aschoff said, “I am willing to listen to people and I hope to make a difference.”
Michael Fleer, who lives in Battle Creek, defeated James Geyer of Newman Grove in Subdistrict 4 and will take over the job held by Bob Noonan, who did not seek reelection.
This was Fleer’s second try for an LENRD board seat. A resident of Battle Creek, where flooding is an issue, Fleer said flood control isn’t the lone reason he entered the race. Groundwater issues, both quantity and quality, are also important to him.
Fleer said solutions to the nitrate in groundwater issue need to be found because he fears the EPA will address the problem if it’s not dealt with on the local level.
“Something needs to be done to make sure our water is safe to drink,” he said. “Clean drinking water is a finite resource that we definitely have to take care of.”
Also choosing not to run for office again were Kurt Janke of Wayne and Dennis Schultz of Wisner, in Subdistricts 5 and 6, respectively.
Kris Loberg, who farms near Wayne, will represent Subdistrict 5 after defeating Garry Anderson of Dixon, 2,184 votes to 1,305.
Loberg said she thinks she can bring a commonsense approach to the board. As an ag producer, Loberg said she has a great interest in irrigation issues and soil management. The drought and steps the LENRD is taking to address it are also important to her.
“Hopefully it just rains and that will alleviate the drought issue,” she said.
Loberg said she realizes the LENRD board has several challenging issues on its plate, adding that she looks forward to hearing and addressing people’s concerns. She also would like to see the district’s ongoing educational efforts expanded.
Burenheide, who lives in Howells, was the choice of Subdistrict 6 voters. He received 2,387 votes to Chuck Hamernik’s 1,357. Hamernik is from Clarkson.
Incumbent Roger Gustafson of Emerson will be representing Subdistrict 7 after running unopposed and receiving 100% of the vote.