Parts of Braasch Avenue have been closed since April for a city reconstruction project, but the street is expected to be open around the end of October to mid-November, said Steve Rames, city engineer.
The project on Braasch Avenue from First to Fourth Street is ahead of schedule and will be substantially complete — meaning open to function but still under construction — in late fall, weather permitting, he said.
“We are making good progress, I believe they are setting up to pave up to Fifth Street early next week, either Monday or Tuesday,” Rames said. “I would expect by the end of next week, we will have all of main line in place. Then we will circle to Fourth Street and get Fourth Street poured up to the railroad tracks.”
The section of Fourth Street that’s under construction should be paved by the end of September, Rames said. Norfolk engineers also are working with the city railroad to replace the railroad crossing to mirror the one at Fifth Street and Braasch Avenue.
It’s currently an older wooden crossing but will be replaced with concrete. The railroad company will pay for the cost of labor, and the city will pay for materials.
“It’s nice we can do that in conjunction with the (reconstruction) project,” Rames said. “We like the concept of ‘once in, once out.’ When we get into some area, if we can accomplish multiple things at one time, then we don’t have to come back and disrupt that corridor.”
Rames said he expects all of the sidewalks to be completed by the end of the year, along with planting trees and installing some additional landscaping.
The Braasch Avenue project should be completely finished in the spring of 2021, around mid- to late April, he said. That’s also when final landscaping will be completed.
“I want to shout out to the businesses on that corridor — they have been great to work with and have been very accommodating to needs of construction,” Rames said. “I did walk down there and visit with several businesses to see how it was going and generally they all responded very positively that we were getting through it and that business was remaining stable.”