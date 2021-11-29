Things are humming in the toy workshop operated by the Norfolk Good Neighbors.
Led by director Allene Johnson and volunteers, they are sorting and arranging gifts at the Good Neighbors location downtown near the corner of Fourth Street and Madison Avenue.
Johnson said they are in special need of clothing for all ages and gifts for boys and girls ages 9 to 12.
Anyone who wishes to contribute new items may drop them off at the Good Neighbors’ downtown location. Nevertheless, new gifts for all ages are welcomed.
The Good Neighbors works with the Salvation Army and Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (NENCAP) to avoid duplication of services.
This year, items may be dropped off from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. at the downtown location. Those are also the same hours when people may stop to request services. People should bring an identification card, their Social Security number and an envelope or bill that shows their home address.
The Monday after Thanksgiving marks the annual start of the Good Neighbors fund drive. The same holds true for names of families and individuals to be assisted.
Designed to offer one-time assistance, the program helps with such things as providing clothes or essential supplies in emergency situations or paying a utility bill, rent or for a prescription for those who qualify.
But the Good Neighbors is probably most well known for its work before the holidays.
A combination of a tough economy coming out of a pandemic and increasing food prices has resulted in more people seeking assistance, especially in regard to food. The Good Neighbors works with other agencies to coordinate efforts to best serve needy individuals and families.
In addition, with food donations from the government and individuals throughout the year, the food pantry has kept up with need so far this year.
Based on the anticipated need, the Good Neighbors advisory board met before Thanksgiving and voted to keep this year’s fund drive goal at $75,000.
Along with gifts for children, the Good Neighbors will be providing food boxes for individuals and families in need, so they can make a healthy and hearty Christmas dinner.
The last day for names to be accepted for food boxes and gifts is Friday, Dec. 10. That gives volunteers enough time for distribution work. Food and gifts will be distributed on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, items will again be distributed through a drive-through on Dec. 15 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1300 W. Benjamin Ave.
Monetary donations to fund the program may be dropped off at the Daily News or sent to Good Neighbors, Box 1014, Norfolk, NE 68702.
In addition, the Daily News will be accepting new blankets for needy families through Monday, Dec. 13. And the Daily News will again be publishing the names of donors who wish to be identified.
To start the fund drive, the Daily News is contributing $500.