Good Neighbors goal: $75,000
Good Neighbors total: $3,920
Nov. 29
$1,000: Farm Credit Services of America
$1,000: Anonymous
$920: Grace Lutheran Church, Norfolk
$500: Norfolk Daily News
$500: Elgin Bargain Box, Elgin
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — The city of Chesapeake, Virginia, has scheduled a candlelight vigil for Monday evening that will honor and remember the victims of last week's mass shooting at a Walmart store.
A previously wanted man was arrested on a trio of warrants and additional charges on Monday.
MOSCOW (AP) — Moscow has postponed a round of nuclear arms control talks with the United States set for this week because of stark differences in approach and tensions over Ukraine, a senior Russian diplomat said Tuesday.
ATKINSON — The City of Atkinson recently installed 15 solar lights in critical areas throughout the community.
In late 2020, staff in the Lower Elkhorn NRD proposed that an area should be elevated to Phase 2 in parts of Cuming, Colfax and Dodge counties, subjecting the area to heightened regulations to control nitrate leaching.
Ahead of a significant performance, Elley Coffin felt something tugging on her shirt sleeve.
U.S. consumer confidence fell for the second straight month in November amid ongoing high inflation, rising interest rates, and layoffs in the tech sector.
