Good Neighbors helps spread the value of community

That magical feeling during the holiday season is only a dream for some, and Northeast Nebraska residents of all ages are making the effort again this year to assure those who are less fortunate that this magical feeling can be a reality.
The Norfolk Area Good Neighbors has operated for more than 50 years, and while the impact it has is year-round, its influence on the community is at its height during the holiday season.
Starting the Monday after Thanksgiving every year, Good Neighbors begins its holiday fund drive. While the end date varies, it usually runs through the first week of January.
The campaign provides food for individuals and families and gifts for children before Christmas. The fund goal has increased over the past decade-plus, and this year’s goal is $75,000.
Good Neighbors began operating the Norfolk food pantry in 2012, and the $75,000 donation goal ensures the pantry will be stocked the entire year. Good Neighbors also helps provide clothing and supplies to those who are in need.
Various churches, schools and businesses, along with the public, make enormous contributions to Good Neighbors — ranging from the provision of people power to move boxes of various supplies from one place to another, to the donations of toys, cash or clothing.
Many ideas are exercised to help come up with donations for Good Neighbors, and one of those is Grant Elementary’s “penny war.”
Last year, Troy Berryman, the school principal, and the PTO at Grant made the decision to start the penny war for Good Neighbors’ annual fund.
The goal was for each grade to compile as many points as they could by making penny donations. Each penny is worth a point, and the class with the most points at the end of the contest is rewarded with an ice cream day. Paper money is also accepted, allowing each class to earn 100 points for a dollar donation.
A unique aspect of the contest was allowing classes to deduct points from other classes by throwing silver coins (nickels, dimes, quarters) in another grade’s bucket. However much the silver coins in a class’ bucket total came out to be, the class will be deducted that amount of money from the total.
“We saw this as a fun way to give back,” Berryman said. “We want to teach kids the value of community.”
Between 220 students and 20-plus staff members, Grant Elementary raised $1,340.34 during last year’s penny war and donated half of that ($670.17) to Good Neighbors.
This year, the school did another penny war, with money raised going to the Norfolk Animal Shelter.
Grant partners with First United Methodist Church in providing bulletins, along with place mats for monthly meals. Students also draw and decorate Christmas trees and provide them to the Norfolk Veterans Home.
All of this is inspired by the willingness to give. The yearly holiday campaign headed by Good Neighbors not only brings Northeast Nebraskans together to create good, but it defines the meaning of Christmas and fulfills the intention of the holiday season.