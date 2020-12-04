The annual Good Neighbors fund drive in Norfolk provides assistance to the less fortunate during the holiday season and throughout the year.
A project of the Norfolk Ministerial Association, the drive is sponsored by the Daily News.
If you seek assistance
The Good Neighbors office is located at 132 S. Fourth St. The office is now closed because of COVID-19 restrictions, but it continues to make food available. Appointments are taken over the phone.
Good Neighbors’ clients seeking extra food box for Christmas need to call 402-644-8155 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday to Friday. Paperwork will be completed over the phone. People are asked to seek assistance on only one agency list.
The regular food pantry is open for monthly food boxes on Monday to Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
How to donate
Donations to the Good Neighbors fund drive may be dropped off at the Daily News or sent to Good Neighbors, Box 1014, Norfolk, NE 68702.