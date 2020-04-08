The Norfolk Area Good Neighbors announced Wednesday that it was temporarily closing its doors to the food pantry except to emergency needs.
The advisory board that oversees operations decided to take that approach to ensure a healthy, safe environment for the public and its volunteers. The closure is hoped to be only until the end of the month, when the situation will be assessed again.
Many of the Good Neighbors volunteers are at an age when they need to protect their immunity from the coronavirus.
The Rev. Steve Lund is president of the Good Neighbors advisory board, which oversees operations.
Lund said the most critical time for social distancing would be in the next couple of weeks. Good Neighbors volunteers will operate in an emergency situation, with those who need food asked to call the Good Neighbors and leave a message of what type of food they are seeking.
Allene Johnson, director of the Good Neighbors, will check the messages daily. Those calling should leave their name and a phone number where they can be reached, along with the type of food they are seeking.
The person will then be called back and arrangements made for them to pick up the food. To contact Good Neighbors, call 402-644-8155.