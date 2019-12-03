Good Neighbors
A project of the Norfolk Ministerial Association, the drive is sponsored by the Daily News.

The Good Neighbors office is located at 132 S. Fourth St., at Fourth Street and Madison Avenue. Hours are from 1 to 3 p.m. weekdays. For information, call 644-8155.

Donations to the Good Neighbors fund drive can be dropped off at the Daily News or sent to Good Neighbors, Box 1014, Norfolk, NE 68702.

Good Neighbors goal: $75,000

Good Neighbors total raised: $2,600

Dec. 2 

$500: Norfolk Daily News

Dec. 3

$1,000: Anonymous, Brunswick

$1,000: “Coats for Older Adults This Season,” Renee Halsey, Norfolk.

$100: Norfolk Area Rod and Custom

