The final 2022 Good Neighbors fundraising campaign wasn’t a record, but it will be recorded as the second highest total ever and one of the most memorable.
The last contributions arrived over the weekend, making this year’s final total $88,543.62 — an increase of more than $12,000 since New Year’s Eve, the last time the total was announced.
Donations may be made all year, but the majority of funds — by far — come in during the Christmas campaign. This year’s final week surge will long be remembered by volunteers.
Good Neighbors encourages self-sufficiency and assists individuals, couples and families. The program is sponsored by the Norfolk Ministerial Association, with the fund drive promoted by the Daily News. The goal for this year’s drive was $75,000.
The record amount was achieved in the 2020 campaign when the final total was $91,243. What is now the third highest amount was 2010, when $84,251 was raised, including a late $10,000 donation from the Johnny Carson Foundation.
Thanks to the generosity of so many since Thanksgiving, the Good Neighbors effort will make year-round assistance available to those in need. From food baskets to help with rent or utility bills, there likely will be more people helped in the coming year than previously because of increased needs with inflation.
Volunteers from Norfolk and surrounding areas contribute many hours distributing gifts, wrapping gifts, shopping, refurbishing toys or helping to pack gift or food boxes.
In addition, many people donate clothing, coats, mittens, toys, nonperishable food and other items that are not figured in the fund totals. These items help the Good Neighbors’ funds go further.
This year’s assistance included help to 65 individuals and families who received food boxes or toys from St. John’s and other assistance. Another 35 names were served at the downtown location.
The final list of donations will be published on Tuesday.