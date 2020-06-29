Good day for a cool treat

St. Joseph Catholic Church's drive-through ice cream day
Norfolk Daily News/Kathryn Harris

Brielle Unseld of Pierce hands a bucket of homemade ice cream to Morgan Moeller of Pierce during St. Joseph Catholic Church's drive-through ice cream day.

For several years, the church's altar society has hosted an ice cream social featuring homemade ice cream, a raffle and a bake sale in the parish hall in Pierce on the last Sunday in June, but with social distancing because of coronavirus, the group opted to change the format of this year's event by having guests drive through to get their ice cream.

Cars were lined up around the church to take part in the event, which ended early as the ice cream supply ran out.

