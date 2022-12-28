Gonzalez receives statewide Extension award

Nebraska Extension presented the Chester I. Walters “Extra Mile” Award to Leo Gonzalez, a Madison County Extension educator. The award is intended to recognize staff members who show evidence of “going beyond the call of duty” in carrying out the responsibilities of their assignment.
Gonzalez works as the youth development Extension educator for Madison County and directs the Five Star Leadership Program preparing high school students for college in Madison and Norfolk. His over-the-top, influential impact on students makes him a mentor students can trust. Gonzales goes above and beyond in a formal classroom environment and in the community.
Serving in Madison County, Gonzalez has been able to build trusting relationships with his students and their families, all while building leadership skills and confidence in the youths with whom he works. Gonzalez is dedicated to helping the youths who come through his door become the best version of themselves and successful leaders for tomorrow.
This award is given to commemorate the life of Chester I. Walters, a former district director in the Panhandle from 1955 to 1970. Before that time, Walters served as an Extension agent in several counties across Nebraska.