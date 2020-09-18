Golf cart discussion

NORFOLK — The Norfolk City Council will host a special meeting on Monday, Sept. 21, at the council chambers to discuss a possible change in city code to permit golf carts on city streets. The inquiry came from a local business owner.
The consensus of the a council subcommittee was to place the item on a special agenda for discussion by the full city council. Staff will provide some background information on how golf carts are regulated according to state statute, and how they could be permitted
in Norfolk.