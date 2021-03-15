WISNER — The skies kept back the rain at Wisner as the Irish from the community, plus all their friends, celebrated St. Pat’s Day on Saturday.
For the 50th time in as many years, a parade marched down Main Street, this year under the theme “What Decade Was Your Pot of Gold? Nothing Irish Gets old!”
The Abu Bekr Shriners sent up two bands of miniature cars and flyers, plus businesses created colorful floats for the day. Following the parade, Wisner-Pilger FFA students were auctioned off for a day’s work as a fund-raiser for the chapter.
The evening closed with two dances at the city’s auditorium, with music by Loose Cannon and Cactus Flats.