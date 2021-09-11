Luke Wentz and Alexandra Moyer work for a government agency known as the US Global Leadership Coalition.
They were at the Norfolk Public Library on Friday with representatives of the Nebraska Sorghum Producers Association to discuss agriculture, foreign aid and the impact it has on Nebraska.
The US Global Leadership Coalition (USGLC) advocates for the 1% of the federal budget that supports foreign aid.
Wentz, who is the deputy national outreach director for the Western region of USGLC, said his agency advocates for the international affairs budget. It pays for all the work the U.S. government does outside of U.S. borders that’s not the military. It covers such areas as the State Department, Peace Corps, intentional economic development issues and others.
“We believe that by funding what we call ‘smart power,’ but what really is your ‘soft power’ to foreign affairs, (is) beneficial for a couple of primary reasons,” Wentz said.
Those reasons include that 95% of the people live outside the United States, so if Nebraska and the nation aren’t engaging the rest of the world, businesses and ag producers are limiting themselves, Wentz said.
In addition, investing in “development and diplomacy” does preventive work so the U.S. doesn’t have to send its military in later, Wentz said.
It’s is cheaper both economically and in terms of human capital to invest in diplomacy. As evidence, two or three of the top six trade partners for Nebraska agriculture are recipients of foreign aid, he said.
“We like to say we’re not giving a handout,” Wentz said. “We’re giving a leg up, trying to get people to get to a place where they can have their own sustainable economy. Then they can trade with us and buy sorghum and other products.”
The USGLC has been conducting a series of meetings this week across Nebraska, with other stops in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney, McCook, North Platte and Valentine. Norfolk and Columbus were the last stops on Friday.
Nate Blum, executive director of the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board, said Nebraska sorghum is among crops that could benefit through the efforts of USGLC.
Blum said sorghum could help to fill overseas markets, which are worth billions of dollars every year. The country’s commitment to helping others around the world also helps build partnerships, which decreases conflicts and the need for military intervention, Blum said.
Alexandra Moyer, USGLC’s central outreach manager, said the US Global Leadership Coalition, will host a virtual event on Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Central Time.
“We’re going to hear from members of Congress and leaders from across the region,” Moyer said, “to learn how global investments in agriculture and international affairs programs help to create jobs, feed the hungry and reduce poverty around the world, as well as showcasing America’s role in the world and what’s its worth to our communities across America’s heartland.”
To attend the virtual event, go to USGLC.org to sign up.