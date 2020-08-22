Court action
NDN stock photo

MADISON - DeShawn Gleaton Jr. waived his right to a preliminary hearing and has been bound over to district court.

Gleaton, 28, of Norfolk is scheduled to be arraigned in district court on Wednesday, Sept. 23, according to court records.

Gleaton is accused of killing 29-year-old Hailey Christiansen of Norfolk. According to police, Gleaton shot Christiansen on the morning of July 24, and she later died from the injury.

Gleaton is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and tampering with a witness.

If convicted, he faces life in prison or possibly the death penalty.

