DeShawn Gleaton Jr.

DeSHAWN GLEATON JR., 29, appeared in Madison County District Court on Monday. Gleaton will stand trial in September for the alleged July 24, 2020, killing of Hailey Christiansen. 

 Norfolk Daily News/Austin Svehla

MADISON — The pretrial for DeShawn Gleaton Jr. in his murder case was continued again on Monday morning here in district court.

Gleaton appeared before Judge James Kube on Monday alongside his attorneys, Todd Lancaster and Matthew Headley.

Lancaster motioned for a continuance in Gleaton’s pretrial and trial, stating that there is a cellphone relevant to the case that the defense needs time to analyze. Kube granted Lancaster’s motion.

Lancaster told Kube that Monday should mark the last time that he requests a continuance in Gleaton’s case, which has seen scheduled pretrials continued four times.

Gleaton is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and tampering with a witness.

The pretrial was continued to Monday, June 28, at 9 a.m. The trial has been set for Monday, Sept. 13, at 9 a.m.

Gleaton is accused of killing 29-year-old Hailey Christiansen at her residence last year. Christiansen had previously filed a protection order against Gleaton, who is a convicted felon.

According to police, Gleaton allegedly shot Christiansen on the morning of July 24, and she later died from the injury.

Gleaton pleaded not guilty last September.

If convicted, Gleaton faces life in prison or possibly the death penalty. No bond has been set in the case.

