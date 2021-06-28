Appers in court

DeShawn Gleaton Jr. appeared Monday morning in Madison County District Court on a motion to continue his murder trial.

 Austin Svehla/Daily News

MADISON — Attorneys representing accused murderer DeShawn Gleaton Jr. are preparing for a possible September murder trial in Madison County District Court.

Gleaton, 29, appeared before Judge James Kube on Monday alongside his attorney, Matthew Headley. Headley made a motion to continue Gleaton’s pretrial but did not motion to continue a previously scheduled September jury trial. Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, did not object to Headley’s motion to continue the pretrial.

Headley said that there are still ongoing discussions about the case’s evidence, as well as a pending motion for discovery.

Smith said the trial would likely last several days because the prosecution plans to call more than a dozen witnesses to testify. It’s possible the September trial could still be continued because the defense attorneys, Headley and Todd Lancaster, are entitled to depose witnesses, he said. Several potential witnesses also live out of state, according to Smith.

Gleaton, 29, is facing charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, use of a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with a witness.

The charges stem from an alleged incident in which Gleaton shot 29-year-old Hailey Christiansen at her Norfolk residence on the morning of July 24, 2020. Christiansen succumbed to her injuries at the hospital and died later that day.

Kube granted the defense’s motion to continue Gleaton’s pretrial to Monday, Aug. 2, at 9 a.m. A jury trial was previously scheduled to start on Monday, Sept. 13, at 9 a.m.

Gleaton pleaded not guilty last September.

If convicted, Gleaton faces life in prison or possibly the death penalty. No bond has been set in this case.

Tags

In other news

Biden working to get infrastructure package back on track

Biden working to get infrastructure package back on track

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hoping to get the bipartisan infrastructure deal on track by highlighting its expected economic benefits, stressing its $973 billion would include the largest investment in transportation in nearly a century and millions of jobs would be created.

Northwest braces for hottest day of intense heat wave

Northwest braces for hottest day of intense heat wave

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — With an unprecedented and dangerous heat wave gripping the Pacific Northwest, officials in Portland, Oregon, shut down light rail and street cars due to high temperatures, districts halted summer school bus service and people braced for possibly the hottest day of the s…

+3
Terrier trials

Terrier trials

Dogs race at the 20th annual Jack Russell Terrier Trials at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park on Saturday. About 45 classes of dogs of all ages and sizes were entered in Saturday and Sunday’s trials. Volunteers, dogs and their owners braved rainy weather throughout the morning on Saturday. The annual event i…