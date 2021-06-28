MADISON — Attorneys representing accused murderer DeShawn Gleaton Jr. are preparing for a possible September murder trial in Madison County District Court.
Gleaton, 29, appeared before Judge James Kube on Monday alongside his attorney, Matthew Headley. Headley made a motion to continue Gleaton’s pretrial but did not motion to continue a previously scheduled September jury trial. Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, did not object to Headley’s motion to continue the pretrial.
Headley said that there are still ongoing discussions about the case’s evidence, as well as a pending motion for discovery.
Smith said the trial would likely last several days because the prosecution plans to call more than a dozen witnesses to testify. It’s possible the September trial could still be continued because the defense attorneys, Headley and Todd Lancaster, are entitled to depose witnesses, he said. Several potential witnesses also live out of state, according to Smith.
Gleaton, 29, is facing charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, use of a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with a witness.
The charges stem from an alleged incident in which Gleaton shot 29-year-old Hailey Christiansen at her Norfolk residence on the morning of July 24, 2020. Christiansen succumbed to her injuries at the hospital and died later that day.
Kube granted the defense’s motion to continue Gleaton’s pretrial to Monday, Aug. 2, at 9 a.m. A jury trial was previously scheduled to start on Monday, Sept. 13, at 9 a.m.
Gleaton pleaded not guilty last September.
If convicted, Gleaton faces life in prison or possibly the death penalty. No bond has been set in this case.