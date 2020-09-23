DeShawn Gleaton pleaded not guilty Wednesday afternoon to charges against him in connection with the death of Hailey Christiansen of Norfolk.
Gleaton appeared before Judge James Kube in Madison County District Court to enter his pleas.
Gleaton is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and tampering with a witness.
Gleaton is accused of killing the 29-year-old Christiansen. According to police, Gleaton shot Christiansen on the morning of July 24. She later died from the injury.
Family members of Christiansen came to watch the court proceedings, some wearing "Justice for Hailey" wrist bands.
If convicted, Gleaton faces life in prison or possibly the death penalty.
Gleaton will next appear in court at 9 a.m. on Nov. 30.
No bond has been set in the case.
This story was updated at 4:03 p.m. on Sept. 23.