Girls on the Run is gearing up for another spring season of friendship and 5K fun at schools across Nebraska. Northeast Nebraska sites are planned in Albion, Atkinson, Boyd County, O’Neill and West Point.
The highlight of the season will be the regional GOTR 5K on Sunday, April 30.
Teams are open to third through fifth/sixth grade girls. Team size is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Online registration opens Wednesday, Feb. 1, at www.GOTRNebraska.org.
Girls on the Run is an innovative after-school program that combines exercise, education and mentoring to promote healthy habits and self-esteem in third through fifth grade girls. Teams meet for 75 minutes twice a week for 10 weeks to play interactive running games as they train to complete a 5K run/walk.
Lessons on health, communication, teamwork and self-respect are incorporated with the physical training, so girls get much more than exercise. The program teaches young girls the value of setting goals and working hard to achieve them in a noncompetitive, supportive environment.
Since its inception with 11 girls in Lincoln in 2003, Girls on the Run of Nebraska has expanded to serve more than 23,000 girls at sites across the state.
Teams are led by screened volunteers who are trained to deliver the nationally standardized curriculum. Coaches do not have to be runners but rather positive-minded, can-do people who want to teach girls to succeed. To bring Girls on the Run to new locations, visit www.GOTRNebraska.org or call 402-483-0373 to learn more.