Still looking for the perfect summer camp for your kids? Girl Scouts has got you covered.
Your child belongs at camp where they can zip line through the sky, explore new heights at Eugene’s Adventure Course, take aim at archery and free-fall to their heart’s content.
Girl Scout camp offers a safe space to form friendships, lean into new opportunities, stretch the bounds of achievable goals and tap into newfound levels of self-esteem.
Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is excited to offer a special deal for girl-identifying youths in Nebraska. Register for any Girl Scout camp valued at $25 or more and receive your membership for free.
Girl Scouts has beautiful camps across the state including Papillion, Nebraska City, Grand Island and Nickerson. Each camp offers overnight stays, horseback riding, swimming, hiking, campfires and more.
View Girl Scout’s Girl Guide to Summer Fun to find the perfect camp programs for your Girl Scout. This offer is available for the first 200 girl-identifying youths who register.
To sign up for any of the camp programs across Nebraska, call 402-558-8189.