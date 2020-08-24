Arrest action NDN
Daily News logo

WOODLAND PARK — A 16-year-old girl was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing her mother Sunday evening.

Just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a physical disturbance at a residence in the Country Village trailer court near Woodland Park, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.

Deputies arrived within minutes and found that an adult woman had been stabbed in her upper left chest. A 16 year old girl was taken into custody after initially being combative, Unger said.

It was found that she had allegedly stabbed her mother with a pair of scissors during a physical confrontation inside the residence. The victim was treated at the scene by Woodland Park rescue and declined medical transport, the sheriff said.

The juvenile was booked into the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Detention Center on felony charges of second degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony and terroristic threats.

Tags

In other news

Big California wildfires burn on as death toll reaches 7

Big California wildfires burn on as death toll reaches 7

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters battling three massive wildfires in Northern California got a break from the weather early Monday as humidity rose and there was no return of the onslaught of lightning strikes that ignited the infernos a week earlier.

Thousands allowed to bypass environmental rules in pandemic

Thousands allowed to bypass environmental rules in pandemic

Thousands of oil and gas operations, government facilities and other sites won permission to stop monitoring for hazardous emissions or otherwise bypass rules intended to protect health and the environment because of the coronavirus outbreak, The Associated Press has found.

City naming sewage plant after John Oliver

City naming sewage plant after John Oliver

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut town’s officials are showing comedian John Oliver what they think about his expletive-filled rant about their city — they’re naming the local sewage treatment plant after him.

Springsteen drummer appointed to planning and zoning board

Springsteen drummer appointed to planning and zoning board

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Max Weinberg, the longtime drummer for Bruce Springsteen and the bandleader for Conan O’Brien’s Late Night and The Tonight Show, has been appointed to a local planning and zoning board in the Florida city where he lives.