Girl admits to stabbing other girl in March

STANTON — A 12-year-old Stanton girl admitted this week in juvenile court her responsibility for the stabbing of another 12-year-old girl at the Stanton West Park back in early March.
The girl who was arrested shortly after the attack by the sheriff’s office admitted in court and was adjudicated on allegations of assault-first degree and use of a weapon to commit a felony, according to a press release on the Stanton County Sheriff’s web site. She will have a disposition hearing later this summer.
An admission in juvenile court is the equivalent of a guilty plea in adult court. The victim in the case was stabbed five times with a knife and flown from the scene by medical helicopter to a Sioux City hospital where she was treated and continues to recover emotionally, according to the release.
The sheriff’s office investigation revealed that the assault appears to have been a pre-meditated or planned act. After the juvenile court hearing, the suspect was released to the custody of a relative with strict guidelines, including being fitted with an ankle monitor.