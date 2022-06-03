When Lutheran High Northeast began a capital campaign in the summer of 2021, James and Kristi Geyer wanted to help in any way they could.
The “Growing in Faith, Rooted in Him” campaign aimed to fund the addition of an ag. classroom and workshop for the growing program, as well as a new, modern science classroom and lab.
The Geyers have been constant in their support of Christian education, through their son’s attendance at St. John Lutheran School in Battle Creek and graduation from Lutheran High Northeast in 2009.
“We knew supporting Lutheran High would be a marathon, not a sprint,” James Geyer said.
With their desire to add to their existing support, the Geyers found a creative way to make a difference in this campaign.
A few years ago, James Geyer inherited a classic car from the passing of his parents, Kenneth and Elaine Geyer. Geyer’s father had carefully cared for his 1961 two-door Chevrolet Impala and had indicated a desire to donate the car to Lutheran High Northeast.
Passing on the car to Lutheran High Northeast was a bit emotional for James Geyer, as Kenneth and Elaine Geyer also were cheerful supporters.
“Dad and mom would have loved seeing this project at Lutheran High, so donating the car to the school is like having them help make this project come true. Dad wanted to give this car to the school, but his health deteriorated before he could make it happen,” James Geyer said.
The Geyers said they hope that gifting this car will encourage others to find creative ways they can help a ministry or nonprofit.
“Consider this a way to help others give. Gifting to an organization doesn’t have to just be cash. Giving comes from the heart, not the pocketbook,” James Geyer said.
The car is currently receiving bids on BigIron.com, with the close of the auction set for Thursday, June 16. Plans are being made to have the Impala displayed at the next cruise night in Norfolk on Thursday, June 9.