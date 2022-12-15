It’s not exactly like the miracle of loaves and fishes.
But meals made and sold by members of the Norfolk Eagles Auxiliary No. 3611 have raised enough money to help the Norfolk Area Good Neighbors put more food on the tables of families in need this Christmas season. The auxiliary recently donated 100 gift cards to Lou’s Thrifty Way that were worth $15 apiece.
“That bought the meat for our food boxes,” said Allene Johnson, director of the Good Neighbors program in Norfolk. “It helped immensely. Hams are not cheap. Nothing is cheap.”
Sandy Boggs, president of the Eagles Auxiliary in Norfolk, said the donation is one of many the group gives to a variety of organizations throughout the year. In the past, organizations that have been helped included Building Blocks, Toys for Tots and Suicide Prevention.
“We support a lot of our local charities,” Boggs said. “We donate a lot — to the Salvation Army, the animal shelter, you name it. We donate to several.”
The group raises money for the donations through meals served at the Eagles Club in Norfolk on Friday nights. Boggs said members take turns making meals for the events, which are open to the public and take place weekly with the exception of around the holidays. The meals are sold for a set amount, she said.
“Whoever cooks gets to pick where the donation is going,” Boggs said.
Early donations, she said, began with giving away toys and other items like bicycles, scooters and books for children, but the auxiliary members — of which there are about 125 — eventually decided to start giving the gift cards because it would be something that would benefit the entire family.
“We like doing this for Christmas, so they can get meat for their meal,” Boggs said.
Boggs said she and others — there are about 250 Eagles Club members — enjoy being able to give back to the various charities and knowing they’ve made a difference with the work they’ve done.
“It’s a very good feeling,” she said.