The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.
WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 4, 9:30 a.m. meeting.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners are scheduled to have three public hearings. One is to consider whether to authorize Elkhorn Solar III to have a conditional-use permit for a 3-megawatt solar farm located near the intersection of West South Airport Road and 551st Avenue. Another will be to consider whether to authorize Elkhorn Solar III to have a conditional-use permit for a two-megawatt solar farm located near at the intersection of 845th Road and 545th Avenue.
— The final public hearing is to consider a conditional-use permit requested by Jessica Goeden to build a house on less than 40 acres on RTK Farms, which is located about a mile and a half south of Battle Creek along 547th Avenue.
— Finally, commissioners are scheduled to receive an update from Region IV Emergency Management.
PUBLIC INPUT: The commissioners encourage discussion at public hearings, which are guided by the chairman. Time can be limited on a case-by-case basis. If someone has a matter to discuss that is not on the agenda, he or she is urged to speak with Anne Pruss, Madison County clerk, or commission members before the meeting so the matter can be added to the agenda. No action can be taken by commissioners on matters not advertised and on the agenda. No other matters are scheduled to be considered.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.