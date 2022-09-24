Oktoberfest returned to Northeast Nebraska on Friday in beautiful downtown Norfolk on a warm September evening.
And like the original German celebration of the event held in Munich, Norfolkans and Northeast Nebraskans are celebrating it in September when the weather usually is better. The light rain that fell earlier in the day Friday cleared and made for an evening where coats weren’t necessary.
When many people think of Oktoberfest, they think of beer and food. True to its origins, the Norfolk two-day event didn’t disappoint Friday, including a keg tapping at 5:30 p.m.
There was a variety of food offerings, including food trucks from all nationalities, ranging from smoked German sausage with kraut to Mexican food and ice cream. There also were bounce houses, a bucket pong tournament and big-screen TV outdoors that showed the Nebraska volleyball match after some glitches initially.
Before the tapping of the keg, a prayer was offered to celebrate where everyone originated, everyone’s cultures, praise for God for offering his son, Jesus, and friendship.
And much like St. Patrick’s Day where you don't have to be Irish to celebrate, a range of nationalities beyond German took part in music, food and fun under three tents.
The tents featured a variety of activities from German and Czech polkas to beer pong and rock ’n’ roll music. There also were bouncy houses for children.
A group of dancers from Paulyn’s Dance Studio in Norfolk also dressed in German costumes and performed a traditional dance before the tapping of the keg.
Molly Meysenburg, a dance instructor, said the dancers performed the Classic German Routine.
“We are not a German dance team, but we have been a part of Oktoberfest for the past seven or eight years and we perform the classic routine every year,” Meysenburg said.
This is Norfolk’s 10th Oktoberfest. Although there were a lot of high leg kicks and quick steps that would put Mick Jagger to shame, Meysenburg said it’s not hard for the dancers.
“They’re trained dancers. They are trained in all styles. Some of them are on high school dance teams. This routine, we just put it together this week. They learned very quickly and they do a great job.”
More nonstop entertainment and fun were scheduled for Saturday, including the Norfolk Lions Club Parade on Saturday morning, cornhole, a wine garden and other activities.
The Cornhusker volleyball team also is scheduled to be shown outdoors on the big screen.