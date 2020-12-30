LINCOLN — A Genoa woman won $5,000 on a Nebraska Lottery scratch ticket in 2019.
Her win last month blew that amount out of the water.
Myrna Strain of Genoa won $200,000 playing the Royal Riches Scratch game from the Nebraska Lottery.
Strain purchased her top-prize-winning ticket at AJ’s of Genoa at 221 Willard Ave. in Genoa.
As she does quite often, Strain went into AJ’s to buy a pop and a Scratch ticket. When she scratched off the Royal Riches ticket and saw how much she’d won, she was in shock.
“I couldn’t talk,” she said.
A $20 Scratch game, Royal Riches offers players a chance to win prizes from a free $20 ticket to $200,000. The chances of winning $200,000 are one in 200,000, while the odds of winning any prize are one in three.
