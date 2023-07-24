GENOA — The U.S. Indian School Foundation Recognition and Remembrance Day will be Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Everyone is welcomed to attend.
The gathering will begin with remarks from foundation members in the St. Rose of Lima Community Center at 116 N. Elm St. in Genoa. The day’s activities include educational presentations and exhibits, tours of the Interpretive Center (with more than 40 Indigenous Nation flags), a research center with resources for genealogical research, and Indigenous jewelry and crafts.
Presentations begin with history student Anna Johnson presenting Genoa Industrial School: Cultural Genocide on the American Frontier at 10:15 a.m., followed by a memorial presentation at 11 and the Genoa Indian School Foundation/Wolfe Family Scholarship presentation.
Lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Indian tacos made by descendant Jan Ellston and served by the Twin River FBLA.
Following lunch, state archaeologist Dave Williams provides an update on the cemetery, followed by a sharing time at 2 p.m. featuring descendants and their loved ones who attended the school. An ice cream social closes out the day’s activities at 3 p.m.
All-day exhibits include original GIS student artwork and athletic trophies courtesy of History Nebraska and “We’re Still Here: The story of Umonhon Nation High School students’ journey to Genoa.” A research center (with researchers to assist) is available for descendants to gather information about their loved ones. Photos of the school and documents related to GIS are also available for viewing.
Tours of the Interpretive Center (located next to the church hall) occur all day.
Want to learn more?
Visit genoaindianschoolmuseum.org or Facebook for background information. For more information, call 402-993-6036 or 402-993-6055.