Once again, Northeast Nebraskans are thinking of others.
That was proven in about three weeks as the generosity of Northeast Nebraskans helped the Norfolk Good Neighbors reach its goal of $60,000 — ahead of Christmas. A total of $60,481.48 had been raised as of Wednesday morning.
The funds help to provide hope for those who are hungry or had hours cut at work and need help paying rent.
In recent years, the goal usually gets met after the new year. This is the first time in at least 10 years that the goal has been reached before Christmas, inspiring some people who have helped the charity over the years.
“In a year that has been seen overwhelming obstacles, it is great to have the overwhelming support of our community for Good Neighbors,” said Susan Lutz, an advisory board member. “This is a great community full of great people. We will use these funds to the best of our abilities.”
Allene Johnson, director of the Good Neighbors, said the Christmas food box distribution was finished last Thursday. Overall, 80 boxes of Christmas dinners were distributed, mostly to area families.
Johnson said she has been amazed at the generosity of the community.
“This has been a challenging year for us with the COVID-19 pandemic. I am just grateful for all the community’s support. We have been able to continue to distribute food throughout the year, even though we have to go to appointment-only with clients,” Johnson said.
With many volunteers who assist the Good Neighbors being retirement age, it is risky for them to come into contact with people who may be asymptomatic of COVID-19. That’s one of the reasons the agency limited its assistance before Christmas to food boxes and gift cards this year only.
There are also several other organizations in the community that offer toys, helping to meet the need.
In addition, Good Neighbors provides emergency assistance with rent and utilities throughout the year. Rent and utility assistance will be based on the amount appropriate to the situation. Each situation can be looked at individually to some degree.
In the past, assistance was offered once a year. But because of the ongoing needs of so many people, Good Neighbors will allow people to be assisted up to two times in 2021.
Johnson said she appreciates living in Norfolk.
“I am almost beyond words. This has been a difficult year for so many, and to have the community step up and remember us when so many people are hurting financially is moving. The board and I are inspired by the community’s generosity. And we continue to get schools and people donating food. God is good,” Johnson said.
The drive is sponsored by the Norfolk Ministerial Association and the Daily News. Donations will continue to be taken through early 2021.