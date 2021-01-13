For many, 2020 was a difficult year with the COVID-19 pandemic, job furloughs, layoffs and political unrest.
But there was a lot of good, including locally. A record amount was raised for the Norfolk Area Good Neighbors program to help some of those hurt economically.
The fundraising portion of the 2020 campaign ended this week, and the final total was $91,243. That record amount surpassed the total of 2010 when $84,251 was raised, including a late $10,000 donation from the Johnny Carson Foundation.
Thanks to the generosity of so many since Thanksgiving, the Good Neighbors effort will make year-round assistance available to those in need. From food baskets to help with rent or utility bills, there likely will be more people helped in the coming year than previously. For one, the board voted in 2021 to allow people to be helped twice instead of once.
Good Neighbors encourages self-sufficiency and assists individuals, couples and families. The program is sponsored by the Norfolk Ministerial Association, with the fund drive promoted by the Daily News. The goal for this year’s drive was $60,000.
Susan Lutz, who is an officer on the Good Neighbors Advisory Board, said Good Neighbors representatives are appreciative.
“We are very, very grateful for the support of the community and the generosity that led us to a record-breaking year,” she said. “We will do our best to get the dollars to the people that need it. I want to thank Allene (Johnson, the director), the Norfolk Daily News and all of the volunteers that have made this a great year.”