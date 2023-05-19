Academic achievements of local adults who have earned their General Educational Development (GED) diplomas between 2018 and 2023 were recognized during a celebration at Northeast Community College.
The event also acknowledged students who completed a certificate in the integrated education and training courses in certified nurse aide, medical aide and commercial driver’s license.
The adult education program at Northeast provides adults with a second opportunity to earn a high school equivalency diploma. The program is designed to help students develop the academic skills and knowledge needed to succeed in higher education or in the workforce.
Leah Barrett, college president, told the graduates that each of them exhibit courage, confidence and commitment — courage to return to school, confidence in their learning and commitment to continue to achieve their goals.
“Ask yourself, ‘What’s next?’ What do you do with that proven courage, confidence, commitment? What is your dream job? What do you dream for your family? Now that you have accomplished this milestone, I encourage you to identify what is next," Barrett said. "I suggest to each of you, that we all can be lifelong learners. We grow as people, we grow in relationships, we grow as parents and as children when we are given an environment that has the optimum balance of challenge and support. So, dream big and take the next step."
Charlene Widener, vice president of educational services, said 98 students had completed the requirements to earn their Nebraska high school diplomas at Northeast in the five-year period.
“Students who participate in these courses participated in adult education services while they also attended certification courses in one of several areas including nursing assistant, medication aide or commercial driver’s license,” she said. “Thirteen students have completed certifications.”
The adult education department began integrated education and training classes in 2019.
Students who were recognized for earning their GED during the event were Mark Benedict, Norfolk; Bobby Cowell Bolin, Sioux City, Iowa; Malu De La Cruz, Leigh; Johanna Ellis, Wakefield; Marissa Garcia Rodriguez, Norfolk; Heiglin Hernandez Echevarria, Norfolk; Terry Kopejtka, O’Neill; Paula Lepon, Dakota City; Simry Machuca, Norfolk; Rosa O'Brien, Tilden; Dulce Sanchez Villanueva, Scott City, Mo.; Jessica Shamblen, Emerson; Tristan Simoni, Norfolk; Christian Gonzalez, Norfolk; and Caroline Velder, O’Neill.
Lorraine Martinez, Norfolk, and Renata Scarante, Norfolk, were recognized for achieving certified nurse aide (CNA) certificates, while Patricia Hernandez Velez, Norfolk, and Letisia Komba, Norfolk, graduated with CNA and medication aide credentials.
Also during the program, Yesica Saldana, South Sioux City, was announced as the recipient of Northeast’s Adult Education Instructor of the Year Award. She has taught English as a Second Language for about 10 years.
Saldana was selected based on a nomination submitted to the adult education department.
* * *
Want to learn more?
To learn more on the adult education program at Northeast, visit northeast.edu/adult-education or contact Emily Duncan, director, at emily@northeast.edu or 402-844-7253.