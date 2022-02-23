Paul Gausman, who is the superintendent in Sioux City, was selected Tuesday as the next superintendent of schools for Lincoln Public Schools.
The Fremont native beat out three other finalists — including Norfolk superintendent Jami Jo Thompson — for the position that opened when Steve Joel announced his retirement plans last fall.
While board members said the decision was a difficult one, they coalesced around Gausman, each sharing their thoughts on the candidates before Tuesday's vote.
Annie Mumgaard was the lone board member to support another candidate (Palm Beach County, Florida, deputy superintendent Peter Licata).
Gausman started his career as a student-teacher at Lincoln Southeast High School and taught in Lincoln Northeast's music department, where he also served as the associate band director.