The iconic Vicki Lawrence will headline the 14th Great American Comedy Festival at the festival gala Saturday, June 17.
The legend of stage and screen will be presenting her touring stage show “Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two Woman Show” and will be joined on the stage with four other national stand-up comedians: Chanel Ali, Josh Day, Amy Silverberg and E.L. Smith.
Ali is a standup comedian, writer and actress living who was host of the Food Network digital series “Food Debate!” and a cast member on MTV's “Girl Code.” Chanel’s debut album, “Chanel No. 1,” was featured on “Bullseye” with Jesse Thorn. In 2021, she filmed her first hour special in Los Angeles as part of Epix’s “Unprotected Sets,” which made its premiere in March 2022.
Day has been performing stand-up comedy for more than 11 years. A New Hampshire native, he has produced some of New England’s longest running and most successful comedy shows at several venues. Focused on helping folks laugh away their sadness, pain and frustration for even a fleeting moment, he uses word play, self deprecation and true tales to connect the people in an absurd reality that even he isn’t sure exists. He has featured for Dave Attell, April Macie, Chris Distefano, Gilbert Gottfried, Leah Rudick, Ben Kronberg and others.
Silverberg is a writer and comedian based in Los Angeles. Her debut novel "First Time, Long Time" is forthcoming from Grand Central Publishing in 2024. She holds a Ph.D. in creative writing and literature at the University of Southern California, where she teaches. Silverberg also writes for television, most recently "The Movie Show" on the SYFY Channel. Silverberg's stand-up comedy has been featured on Comedy Central, Hulu, NPR and Amazon Prime.
Smith can be heard on XM satellite radio and also can be seen on Hulu, MTV, Netflix, Dry Bar and Aamzon Prime. He was the Laugh Factory's 2018 fresh face winner and a top 10 nationwide finalist for NBC clean comedy search. His confidence onstage helps him ease his way through a number of diverse topics.
The festival is set for Thursday through Saturday, June 15-17, at 7 p.m. at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk.
It kicks off Thursday with the family comedy magic show. Friday night’s entertainment includes the comedy showcase with Michael Ian Black as headliner and four other stand-up comics at the theater. The adults-only late night show follow will follow the Friday showcase at 10:30 at The Stables, 1909 Vicki Lane, in Norfolk. Saturday’s festival gala concludes the three-day event at the Johnny Carson Theatre.
The Great American Comedy Festival began in 2008 to honor the legacy of Johnny Carson, who hosted NBC’s “The Tonight Show” for more than 25 years.
For tickets and information, visit www.greatamericancomedyfestival.com.