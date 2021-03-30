A familial love of bees inspired a local student to create national award-winning artwork.
When Emerson Ortmeier, a student at Guardian Angels Central Catholic in West Point, heard from her art teacher about the poster contest hosted by the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources Department, she found an opportunity to stretch her creative wings. She had entered art contests in the past, but this one presented the challenge of a lifetime.
Winning the local competition meant she would engage in the National Association of Conservation Districts contest, the final level where kids around the country who had also won their local contest would submit their own art.
The point of the annual contest, according to the Lower Elkhorn NRD website, is to "engage students in learning more about our precious natural resources and how we can protect the environment we live in." Each community's winning posters are sent to a state competition, and the top three from those are forwarded to the national competition.
She did just that, blowing through the local and state competitions and winning the national contest.
Although Emerson has always had a love of art, the particular theme of the contest, "Where would we BEE without pollinators?" struck a chord of domestic inspiration.
Several of her family members are beekeepers, so Emerson took the idea and ran with it. In just a week, she had created a poster that would win the first prize in the national 7th to 9th grade category.
Becky Ortmeier, Emerson's mother, immediately encouraged her daughter to enter the contest.
"I told her she had just as good a chance as anyone," Becky said. "She enjoys art and is pretty good at it, so it wouldn't hurt to give it a shot."
Emerson did give it her best shot, spending days on each intricate detail of the poster. The dripping honeycomb designs, inspired by photos in her father's beekeeping magazines, took three days to complete. The thematic striped bees took another day. The sky and floral-accented grass were perfected on the poster's due date, but thanks to her mother and some friends' encouragement to stay focused, she submitted it on time.
When the news came that she had placed first in the national division, she could not believe her ears.
"It took me awhile to realize I had actually won," Emerson said. "I was really surprised and excited."
Becky and her husband, Chad, were exhilarated at the news. She said Emerson did not believe she could actually win, which made the first-place finish that much sweeter.
"She didn't believe us at first," Becky said, "so I had to tell her twice. Chad and I were very proud of the efforts she put forth in creating her drawing."
As for the future, Emerson's artistic aspirations remain strong. She plans on entering more contests and continuing her lifelong passion. There are still things she wishes she could change about the finished product, but overall, she is satisfied.
"I wish I had a little more time to do my poster, because I was going to add more things in the background, but I didn't have enough time," she said. "Everything turned out OK in the end."